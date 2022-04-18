Disney is Woke. It's Also Goofy
... and hypocritical.
Editor’s Note: This column is an updated, more detailed account of a recent Off the Cuff.
-0-
Perhaps you’ve heard that at Disney World in Orlando, they won’t be using the welcome greeting, “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls” for the Magic Kingdom fireworks show anymore. Apparently, that wasn’t inclusive enough. From now on, visitors at the “Happily E…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.