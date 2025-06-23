Donald Trump Did What Needed to Be Done
And he deserves credit for taking action against Iran.
Iran was never going to abandon its nuclear program — not voluntarily, anyway. The negotiations sounded nice. They gave off the warm glow of diplomacy, the illusion of progress. But the truth is, Iran was just stringing us along. Talking wasn’t going to change the minds of the mullahs. They were hellbent on building a nuclear bomb, and they didn’t think anyone would stop them. After all, their facilities were buried under tons of granite — safe, they thought, from any threat.
But they made one big mistake: They assumed Donald Trump was just another U.S. president they could outmaneuver. Another politician they could drag into endless talks while the centrifuges kept spinning.
He wasn’t. And on Saturday night, he proved it.
