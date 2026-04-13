Editor’s note: This column is a more detailed version of a recent Off the Cuff.

Being fired by the president isn’t all bad. Sure, the public humiliation isn’t any fun, and neither is losing your title and your power and all the perks that go with it. But getting the axe has its upside.

Take two of the president’s loyal servants — Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem, the former attorney general and former secretary of homeland security, both of whom got pink slips from their boss. The silver lining for them is that at least now they won’t be impeached if (and most likely when) the Democrats take over the House in the midterm elections.

It’s always good to look on the bright side.

In the end, loyalty — and good looks, for that matter — go only so far with the president. And it won’t save you if he thinks you made a mess of things … even if you were doing what he wanted you to do.