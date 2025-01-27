We hold certain truths to be self-evident, or at least they ought to be. One of those truths is that we all need people to tell us when we’re stepping out of line, when we’re doing something that’s not in our best interest. And that’s especially true if you’re the president of the United States.

If Joe Biden and Donald Trump have people like that around them, they must be on vacation.

Biden clearly cares about his legacy. It’s why he kept telling us what a great job he did as president. If evidence was needed that he lost more than a few steps in the mental acuity department, his delusional view of his four years in office provides it.

CBS News reports that, “When Americans look back now on Biden's presidency, 37% approve of the job he has done over the last four years. That is just below any approval mark he received while in office.”

Biden told us repeatedly that he would not pardon his son. Then he did just that. In 2020, he told Jake Tapper on CNN that he would not issue preemptive pardons. “You're not going to see, in our administration, that kind of approach to pardons,” is how he put it.

Then, in the final minutes of his presidency, he issued five preemptive pardons to members of his immediate family. Even David Axelrod, a loyal Democrat, said on CNN that Biden’s decision “looked tawdry.”