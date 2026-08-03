Hardly a day goes by when Donald Trump isn’t fixated on something or other.

If it isn’t tariffs, it’s his magnificent ballroom. If it’s not the ballroom, it’s his beautiful reflecting pool, and if it’s none of the above, it might be goofy threats about taking over Greenland or making Canada our 51st state.

But now, the president has something else locked in his sites. He wants to nuke the filibuster so that Republicans will get to pass — with a simple 51 vote majority — “everything they ever dreamed of,” as he put it — but specifically, he wants the SAVE America Act to become law.

Sounds good, if you’re a MAGA Republican. But it’s a terrible idea.