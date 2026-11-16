Editor’s Note: This is a more detailed version of a recent Off the Cuff. To my MAGA friends: If you didn’t like the Off the Cuff, good chance you won’t like this, either. Give it a look, anyway — for me. Thanks.

When Donald Trump’s critics took to the streets — or took a seat in front of a cable news camera — to tell us that he was behaving more like a mad king than a sane president, it never made sense to me.

I mean, what malevolent king would allow his detractors, the very people who despise him, to take their placards onto the streets to mock and demean him, with cameras rolling for the whole world to see?

Evil kings just don’t tolerate that kind of stuff.

Still, he does remind me of royalty. As I wrote in this space a year ago, Donald Trump reminds me not of a king, but of a queen — Marie Antoinette, who either did or didn’t actually say, “Let them eat cake” while the peasants in France were starving.

Whether she said it matters less to the analogy than what the words have come to represent: a ruler so insulated from ordinary people that their troubles barely register.

Sound familiar?

On Halloween night, three days before the election, President Trump threw a big, glitzy, jungle-themed party at his own Versailles, his palace at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. While Americans were struggling to pay for groceries, the swells at the president’s gala, decked out in tuxedos and gowns, were sidling up to a bar, to feast on … caviar.

Yahoo News called it “a camp, spandex-and-glitter-filled affair.” The Washington Post pool report said that people were dressed as leopards and snakes and in “tiger-print dinner jackets.” Peggy Noonan, in the Wall Street Journal, put it this way: “The most clueless 1980s Kennebunkport Republican grandee would never flaunt wealth as these people do in their vulgarity and conceit. In my lifetime the GOP has been many things good and bad, but it had never been decadent.”

Apparently, nobody came dressed as somebody worried about next month’s bills.

Since he launched his war against Iran, Americans practically have had to rob a bank to fill up their cars and trucks at the gas station. And the president? He’s busy bragging about the gold-laced ballroom he’s building — or his beautiful Reflecting Pool or the giant triumphal arch he’s been envisioning.

Tone-deaf doesn’t begin to explain it.

Nobody elected Donald Trump because they thought he lived like the rest of us. His name is on buildings. He likes gold. Subtlety has never been his strong suit.

But there’s a difference between voters knowing you’re rich and voters wondering whether you have any idea what they’re going through. Especially when you’ve asked them to believe that you’re the one person who can make their lives better.

While his patrician friends were having a grand old time at Mar-a-Lago, the folks who never get invited to those bashes were struggling to pay their rent or their mortgage or their healthcare and utility bills.

Inside, they were having fun. Outside, a lot of Americans were having anxiety.

And a president who made his political reputation claiming to speak for the forgotten men and women of America seemed awfully preoccupied with people who don’t have to check the price of anything.

Things didn’t end well for Marie Antoinette. She had lost touch with the people outside her palace. And on Election Day, it became clear that Donald Trump had lost touch with millions of Americans outside his palace.

When Americans feel financially insecure, they take it out on the people they hold responsible — this time it was the president who called affordability a hoax — and his party.

That doesn’t mean everyone who voted Republicans out of office was enthusiastic about the Democrats. Sometimes an election is less an endorsement of the people coming in than a message to the people already there.

And this message wasn’t hard to understand: We’re struggling. You’re celebrating. Something is wrong with this picture.

Of course, unlike the French queen, our American president isn’t facing the guillotine. He’s only facing the prospect of impeachment orchestrated by a Democratic Party that will make his life miserable for the next two years.

If people are having a difficult time paying their bills while the president and his pals are shoving caviar down their throats at a Mar-a-Lago soiree, things will not end well. If Donald Trump felt the pain of Americans just trying to get by, he had an odd way of showing it.

No, the president didn’t lose his head as Marie Antoinette did. He only lost the House, the Senate, and a whole lot of power.

But there is some good news for the president and his courtiers. There’ll be plenty of cake at the next big, beautiful bash at Mar-a-Lago.

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