In a recent interview with Al Sharpton on MSNBC, Kamala Harris said, “The American people deserve so much better,” than Donald Trump.

At a rally in Pennsylvania a day earlier, Trump had encouraged his fans to “yell profane words to describe the Biden-Harris administration and added his own,” according to a news report.

He “should never again stand behind the seal of the president of the United States,” Harris told Al Sharpton. “He has not earned the right. He has not earned the right. And that’s why he’s going to lose.”

I’m not so sure about that last part, about how he’s going to lose. We’ll know soon enough.

But what if she loses? It’s a safe bet that we’ll hear about racism and sexism and about how Joe Biden dragged her down. But Bret Stephens, in his New York Times column, adds a few more reasons she might lose — reasons that Democrats might want to consider.

Unlike many of the columnists at the Times, Stephens isn’t predictably liberal or predictably conservative. If anything, he’s predictably unpredictable. He’s no fan of Donald Trump, but neither is he a fan of liberals in government, academia, or the media who, one gets the impression, think they know better than everyone else.

Let’s go through some of Stephens’ observations …