It’s almost Christmas. That magical time of year when families come together, hang colorful lights, sing a few carols, and then try to strangle each other over the dessert table because someone said “Trump.”

Seriously — can we give it a rest?

Christmas used to mean peace on earth, goodwill toward men. These days, it’s more like peace on earth, unless someone brings up the Epstein files, the Squad, or those supposed drug boats that Hegseth is blowing out of the water.

You’d think we could go one day — just one day — without yelling at each other like we’re on a bad episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.. But no. Uncle Joe shows up in a “Let’s Go Brandon” sweater, Cousin Lisa walks in with a “I hate JD Vance” bumper sticker on her purse, and next thing you know someone’s accusing Grandma of being a climate denier because she keeps the thermostat at 78.

I’m not saying politics isn’t important. Believe me, I understand how the political class screws things up in ways that would make the Three Stooges look like brain surgeons. But can we skip the political food fight — for one day?

Because here’s what happens: someone tries to make polite conversation about gas prices or, God help us, the Supreme Court. Then the room divides faster than Moses parting the Red Sea. Before you know it, your cousin is calling your father a fascist and your father is accusing your cousin of hating America.

What happened to talking about the weather? Or pretending to like Aunt Carol’s crummy fruit cake … like normal people?

No, now everything’s political. Even your Christmas tree. Is it real? Fake? Locally sourced? Plastic? Biodegradable? Cut it down and you’re murdering the planet. Don’t cut it down and you’re ruining tradition. It’s a tree, not a political statement — but try telling that to your nephew who just got back from his first semester at Berkeley.

This isn’t about ignoring what’s going on in the world. It’s about not turning your living room into a debate stage just because you saw something on cable TV that made your blood pressure spike. There are twelve days of Christmas. Can’t we make at least one of them politics-free?

So here’s my humble Christmas wish: shut up.

Not forever — just long enough to remember that the people sitting around your table are more than their political opinions. They’re your family. Your friends.

Put down the talking points. Pick up the gravy boat. And for the love of all things holy, don’t yell “fake news” when someone says they like Rachel Maddow.

Let Christmas be what it’s supposed to be: a break from all the noise.

Now pass the potatoes before someone brings up Tucker Carlson.

