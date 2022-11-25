Give the Gift of Bernie

Looking for a unique Christmas gift for a friend or family member? Bernie’s got you covered!

A monthly Bernard Goldberg subscription is just $5. An annual subscription is less than $45! Both include:

weekly columns

weekly Q&As

bi-weekly “Off the Cuff” audio commentaries

bi-weekly “No BS Zone” video commentaries

All are delivered directly to the gift-recipient’s email inbox!

Give a gift subscription

And if you haven’t already joined, why not treat yourself to a subscription?