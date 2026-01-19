President Trump apparently isn’t busy enough “running Venezuela” — and rattling cages in Iran and Cuba and at the Federal Reserve — that he can’t find time to fixate on Greenland, which he, as a former real estate developer, sees as beachfront property that the United States needs for our national security.

“We are going to do something in Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor,” Trump told reporters.

And if he can’t make a deal with Greenland, “the easy way,” he said, then he’ll have to “do it the hard way.”

That’s how wise guys talk. It’s how the godfather, Vito Corleone talks. “I’ll make them a deal they can’t refuse.” But what if they do refuse? What if Greenlanders stick to what they’ve said over and over again — that their country is not for sale? What then?

According to the president’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, “acquiring Greenland is a national security priority” — (and here’s where “the hard way” comes in) — “utilizing the U.S. Military is always an option.”

Of course it is. Because nothing says “stable foreign policy” quite like threatening a NATO ally over a giant frozen rock that isn’t for sale.