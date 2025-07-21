So now Donald Trump is calling the Jeffrey Epstein story a “hoax.” And—big surprise—he’s blaming Democrats and their allies in the media for keeping it alive.

He recently took to Truth Social to let us in on a little secret:

“Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at – It’s all they have – They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates. Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullshit,’ hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years.”

What’s eating the president? Why so angry at folks who just want to keep the Epstein story alive? Maybe it’s because when people are talking about Epstein, they’re not talking about all of Donald Trump’s “unprecedented success” since he was reelected.

“I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history,” Trump claimed on Truth Social, before lamenting that “all these people want to talk about…is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.”

And here comes the kicker: if his longtime supporters can’t let it go, then he doesn’t want their support anymore. Trump tossing MAGA overboard? I know—it sounds like satire, but this is real life.