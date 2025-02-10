Every time I think Donald Trump has gone too far, every time I think he has finally crossed a bright line and won’t recover … he proves me wrong.

Every time he steps into the spotlight, it’s like watching someone juggle live grenades. You think, “This is it — he’s finally going to blow himself up.” But, time and again, he walks away unscathed, grinning like the rules don’t apply to him.

And, for Trump, they don’t.

When he was running for president the first time, he told George Stephanopoulos on ABC News that on 9/11 “there were people that were cheering on the other side of New Jersey, where you have large Arab populations. They were cheering as the World Trade Center came down. I know it might be not politically correct for you to talk about it, but there were people cheering as that building came down — as those buildings came down.”

Since there was absolutely no evidence to support what Trump was saying, I thought no one would take him seriously after that, that his fledgling political career would end before it really began. I was wrong.

He mocked Sen. John McCain, a man who endured torture as a prisoner of war, by saying he wasn’t a hero because “he got captured.” I was convinced that a cheap shot like that would end Trump’s political aspirations. I was wrong again.

He made fun of a journalist with a disability. I thought he’d surely pay a price for that. He didn’t.

He survived the “Access Hollywood” tape where he was heard saying “when you’re a star … you can do anything. … Grab ’em by the p----. You can do anything.”

One month later, he was elected president.