How the Media Has Changed Since "Bias"

Welcome to episode 2 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly. Today, the two discuss how the media (and media bias) has changed since Bernie wrote his New York Times #1 best-selling book "Bias" over 20 years ago.

