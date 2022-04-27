How the Media Has Changed Since "Bias"
Episode 2 of "The No BS Zone" with Bernie Goldberg and John Daly
Welcome to episode 2 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly. Today, the two discuss how the media (and media bias) has changed since Bernie wrote his New York Times #1 best-selling book "Bias" over 20 years ago.
Show Notes:
- Bernie's book, Bias.
