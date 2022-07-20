How Voters are Looking at the 2024 Election
Episode 9 of "The No BS Zone" with Bernie Goldberg and John Daly
Welcome to episode 9 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly. Today, the two discuss what voters think about some of their choices going into the 2024 election.
Editor’s Note: If you enjoy these video discussions (along with the weekly columns, audio commentaries, and Q&A sessions), please share this page with your friends and family. Thank…
Watch with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.