Ever hear of the word … chutzpah? It’s a Yiddish word — a language spoken by mostly older Jews, a language that goes all the way back to the 9th century. Chutzpah means audacious or bold, usually in a negative way.

For example: The guy consistently shows up late for work, goes home early, and in between is watching porn at his desk. When he tells his boss he deserves a raise … that’s chutzpah.

Which brings us to Vladimir Putin’s response to the U.S. raid on Venezuela. His Foreign Ministry issued a statement that said, “This morning, the United States carried out an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This causes deep concern and condemnation.”

Deep concern and condemnation? From Russia? — the same Russia that launched an illegal act of armed aggression against Ukraine, that bombed schools and hospitals and maternity wards, that kidnapped Ukranian children … a country next door that wasn’t bothering anybody and minding its own business — and now he has the chutzpah to lecture us about “armed aggression” and “deep concern”?