Not that it matters to Donald Trump, but a lot of Americans are not fans.

They don’t like his public vulgarity, his narcissism, his appetite for vengeance — and a lot more. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they have Trump Derangement Syndrome, the catch-all diagnosis his supporters like to apply to anyone who finds him objectionable.

They may have another condition brought on by the president. There’s a good chance they’re suffering from … Trump Fatigue.

I know the symptoms because I have it.

Every day with this president, something new hits the fan. Trump may need a daily dose of chaos, but the rest of us don’t. Chaos and controversy may be his oxygen. They may be what energize him. But after all these years, they’re what wear a lot of us out.

And there’s rarely time to digest one controversy before the next one comes barreling down the road and smacks us in the mouth.