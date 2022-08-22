I Just Quit the GOP -- Or Is It the Other Way Around?
Not that anyone should care, but I changed my party affiliation the other day.
Not that anyone should care, but I changed my party affiliation the other day. For many years I was a registered Republican. Now I’m an independent, or “unaffiliated,” as they call it in the state where I live.
I left the Republican Party because I finally had had enough — enough of the Marjorie Taylor Greene crazy wing of the party, enough of the extrem…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.