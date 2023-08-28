Before I get to the real point of this column, a few lines about the GOP debate last week.

The good news is that Donald Trump wasn’t there sucking the air out of the room. If he had shown up, everything would have been about him. When he’s around, everything is always about him.

Without him there, the candidates could make their case for why voters should pick them and not the other guy, or in Nikki Haley’s case, the other gal.

Speaking of Nikki Haley, I think she came out of the debate looking pretty good. If I had to pick a winner, she’d be the one I’d pick. She’s the candidate that can win independent voters — and without independent voters you can’t win an election. In a debate, she’d mop the floor with Joe Biden then steal his lunch money.

I thought the rest did pretty well, too, to varying degrees.