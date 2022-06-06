If I Pay for Your Student Loans Will You Pay for My Mortgage?
When bribery is 'politics as usual.'
It’s funny how politics works in this country. I mean, if a voter bribes a politician, the guy passing money under the table to get special treatment from the pol could wind up in prison for a long time. But if a politician makes a deal not with one voter, but with millions of them, by offering goodies in exchange for their votes, it’s not called “bribe…
