Donald Trump has all sorts of, let’s call them, ambitious ideas, like making Canada our 51st state and strong-arming Denmark into selling Greenland, and threatening Panama if they don’t turn the Canal back to the United States.

Who knows if he really thinks he can turn any of his fantasies into realities. There are times when he says things just to hear himself talk. But with Donald Trump you never know if he’s just talking trash or if there’s something else going on.

Like when he repeatedly muses about running for a third term in 2028 — even though the Constitution clearly forbids it.

You don’t have to be Bernie Sanders or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to wonder: Is he just having a few laughs at our expense, is he just trying to make us feel uneasy, keep us off guard — or is he seriously contemplating some Machiavellian plan to get around the Constitution?