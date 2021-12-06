In Post-George Floyd America Speaking Plain Truths Is Risky Business
Too many of us have given in to the activists.
Editor’s Note: This column is a longer and more detailed version of a recent Off the Cuff.
-0-
In April of this year, a 7-year old Black girl was shot and killed while sitting in a car with her father at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Chicago.
A few weeks earlier, a 13-year old Latino boy was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer at 2-30 in the morning.…
