Is Anti-Semitism Now Part of the Democratic Coalition?
And is that coalition falling apart?
As if Joe Biden didn’t already have enough obstacles blocking his path to four more years in the White House, now he’s got one more to add to the list.
A list that includes … his age and questions about his physical and mental fitness for office … the mess on our southern border … crime — and progressive Democratic district attorneys who don’t especially like to prosecute criminals … and of course, there’s the economy — inflation alone could sink his chances of winning a second term.
But now, as I say, Mr. Biden has another problem — but this one isn’t coming from inside the Republican Party. This time, Joe Biden has a problem with Democrats.
Because of his support for Israel after the Hamas massacre on October 7, President Biden faces opposition from a whole array of voting blocs Democrats need if they want to win in 2024. Mr. Biden could lose the support of young voters, of Muslim voters (especially in a swing state like Michigan), of progressive voters in general, and of minority voters in particular.
A headline over a column from Dan Henninger in the Wall Street Journal says, “Democrats Have an Anti-Semitism Problem” — and the sub-headline goes on to say that, “The party never expected Jew-hatred to be a feature of its coalition. Now it is.”
Let’s get the obvious out of the way: One can be against Israel’s policies and for Palestinian statehood. But failing to condemn what happened on October 7 goes way beyond support for Palestinians. Chanting “F**K the Jews” and “Gas the Jews” is not pro-Palestinian; it’s anti-Jewish. And “From the river to the sea”—which we’ve been hearing a lot lately on and off college campuses — means Israel — a country that was established as a safe haven for Jewish people —has no right to exist. As Dan Henniger put it: “The party of Franklin D. Roosevelt has an anti-Semitism problem.”
