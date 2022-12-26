Is Donald Trump a Criminal?
And if he broke the law, is it wise to put a former president on trial?
Let’s get the easy stuff out of the way. Mitch McConnell was right when he said “The entire nation knows who is responsible for that day.” That day being Jan. 6, 2021. And the name he wouldn’t say out loud was that of former President Donald Trump. McConnell issued that statement right after the House Select Committee looking into the riot at the Capito…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.