Unless you’re one of Donald Trump’s most loyal MAGA supporters, you know he says and does things that normal people simply don’t say and do.

A vivid example came last December. Rob Reiner was stabbed to death in his Los Angeles home — supposedly by his mentally ill son. Donald Trump couldn’t resist weighing in, suggesting Reiner was killed because he suffered from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Think about that for a second. The man is stabbed over and over again because … he didn’t like Donald Trump?

If that’s not crazy, what is?

But now the president is giving us reason to wonder whether he’s becoming even more detached from reality.

The other day, Trump floated the idea that several countries should be required — “mandatorily,” in his phrasing — to sign the Abraham Accords and make peace with Israel.

And not just Arab states. He’d like Iran to also sign. Iran! The same Iran that wants to wipe Israel out of existence. That Iran.

Trump claimed that several allies told him they “would be honored” if Iran itself were to join the accords. If Iran signs, Trump said, “it will be the most important Deal that any of these Great, but always in Conflict Countries, will ever sign. Nothing in the past, or in the future, will surpass it.”

Yes, except there’s a better chance that that my dog will file my tax returns on the same day I win the lottery.