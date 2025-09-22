There’s an old line often hauled out by comedians when a certain kind of joke bombs. The joke might be about Lincoln’s assassination or the sinking of the Titanic. If it doesn’t get a laugh, the comedian waits a beat and asks, “Too soon?”

For the ghouls who get their kicks trash-talking on social media, it apparently wasn’t too soon to celebrate the murder of Charlie Kirk, or to even joke about it. One post read: “LOL SOMEONE SHOT CHARLIE KIRK.” Another said: “Hope the bullet’s okay after touching Charlie Kirk.” There were thousands just like these.

The good news is that most Americans aren’t so pathetic. So for reasonable Americans, this question: Is it too soon to ask something fundamental about what Kirk was doing during his time on the political stage — specifically about his much-publicized willingness to debate young people on college campuses with wildly different views. “Prove me wrong” was his calling card.

Is it too soon to ask: Was Charlie Kirk humble enough to keep an open mind and actually allow his critics — at least some of the more thoughtful ones — to prove him wrong? Did he ever say something as simple as, “Gee, I never thought of it that way—you may be right”?