Is that Big Red Wave Still Going to Wipe out Democrats?
Remember how promising things looked for Republicans when summer was arriving?
Remember how promising things looked for Republicans when summer was arriving? Remember how confident they were about the red wave that was supposed to wipe out Democrats in the midterms? They even threw in the word “tsunami” to make sure everyone knew what level of catastrophe was awaiting those “woke” lefties. Well, summer is now on the way out and a …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.