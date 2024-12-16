Editor’s Note: In case you missed it, we announced over the weekend some coming changes to BernardGoldberg.com in the new year, including how free subscribers can lock in a cheap membership price right now. Make sure you take advantage of the offer.

Is “woke” on its way out now that Donald Trump is on his way back in? Is a seismic shift in American culture just over the horizon?

Ever since hyper-politically-correct culture took hold in America about 15 years ago, if you told a certain kind of joke, or God forbid, wore a red hat that didn’t say “Save the Whales”— you were practically asking to be dragged in front of the woke inquisition — if not get physically attacked.

Rahm Emanuel — the longtime Democratic insider — was on to something when he said, “The woke police don’t even have to read you your Miranda rights.” They don’t need evidence that what you said really was bigoted and mean-spirited. They just need to be offended — or claim they are — and you’re guilty.

But now it looks like we’re at an inflection point. The cultural pendulum seems to be swinging back. And Donald Trump may be why it’s happening.