It’s a safe bet that those anti-Israel protestors on college campuses and in the streets of American cities see themselves as virtuous. They see their protests as righteous. They think they can do just about anything because their cause is just.

So within less than a week in Manhattan late last month they glued themselves to Sixth Avenue and blocked the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to show support for the people in Gaza. A few hours later they vandalized the facade of the New York Public Library’s main building, doing about $75,000 of damage, according to news reports. A few days after that they burned an Israeli flag outside the Museum of Natural History in Manhattan.

And before the month was out, hundreds demonstrators waving Palestinian flags tried to disrupt the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Rockefeller Center. One protestor carried a sign showing a swastika. Fights broke out. Arrests were made. As Dan Henninger put it in the Wall Street Journal, “Apparently baby Jesus is also complicit.”

But you know who wasn’t complicit? Hamas.

Have you noticed how these progressive protestors make demands only on Israel and demand nothing of the terrorists who slaughtered more than 1,000 Israelis on October 7?