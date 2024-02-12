Who’s the the most important political figure leading up to the 2024 presidential election? Joe Biden? Donald Trump? No and no. Try Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the man who turned illegal immigration into a national issue, one that could spell doom for Joe Biden.

“Before we began busing illegal immigrants up to New York, it was just Texas and Arizona that bore the brunt of all of the chaos and all of the problems that come with it,” Abbott said. “Now the rest of America is understanding exactly what’s going on.”

When illegal immigration was El Paso’s problem, liberal Democrats in sanctuary cities didn’t care. If they showed even a little empathy for people who live along the border, I missed it. But Greg Abbott made El Paso’s problem, New York City’s problem … and Chicago’s problem, and Washington, D.C.’s problem. And now those Democratic mayors are making illegal immigration Joe Biden’s problem.

Even news organizations that have long played down the story are finding it hard to ignore anymore. “Images of migrants lining the streets in Manhattan or Chicago helped shift perceptions of the issue from a far-away problem to a daily close-reminder of border tumult, making it even more potent than in prior cycles,” is how ABC News put it.

NBC News reports that New York says it’s at a breaking point. Same with Chicago. Washington, D.C. says its housing is at capacity. Other cities, like Denver have declared states of emergency.

And Americans, with good reason, are blaming Joe Biden for the mess along the border. The day he took the oath of office he put out the welcome mat, undoing just about everything then-President Trump had put in place to keep illegal immigration manageable.