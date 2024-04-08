If Democrats really believe that Donald Trump would be disastrous for the United States if he’s elected again, why do they keep doing things to help him win in November?

First there was the attempt to disqualify him from running in Colorado and Maine, with a bunch of other blue states anxious to join in. The Supreme Court put an end to all of it, but I suspect ordinary Americans were thinking that, whatever the legal merits, it just didn’t seem fair. How can Democrats tell us they’re the ones who will protect American democracy — and at the same time try to take a candidate they loathe off the ballot? How is depriving voters of the right to vote for whomever they want democratic?

Then there are those lawsuits against Trump in places like New York, brought by progressive prosecutors. There was an old alleged hush money case which Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is literally trying to turn into a federal case. And who thinks it’s fair for Letitia James, when she was running for state attorney general, to brag about how she would take down Trump if she were elected — and after she won, proceeded to fulfill her campaign promise. You don’t need an advanced degree from Harvard to know that something is very wrong about that.

Who thinks a nearly half-billion dollar fine for inflating the value of his real estate properties is fair, when no one lost any money and nobody filed a complaint? Imagine if the tables were turned and a partisan conservative attorney general in a red state campaigned on getting a prominent Democrat running for president — and then did just that. Imagine if a Republican judge imposed a half-billion dollar fine. Liberals would be outraged, and they’d be right. But since Trump was in the crosshairs, they said nothing. It’s the absence of outrage by Democrats that’s so outrageous.