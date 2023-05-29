It would be a big mistake to forget the one thing that characterizes Joe Biden more than anything else — and that is, he’s a lifelong politician who will do and say whatever he needs to do or say in order to win support. He’s not good at much, but if they gave out awards for pandering, he’d get the gold medal.

Americans elected him president because they reasoned, correctly, that Donald Trump was a divisive force who needed to be sent out to pasture. And what did we get? Another divisive president whose happy-face demeanor only hides a man who, in the words of Gerry Baker of the Wall Street Journal, is "a partisan who demonizes opposition and divides Americans from one another.”

Hillary Clinton had her “deplorables” — and Joe Biden has his MAGA “semi-fascists.” But his forte — not exactly the right word, as you’ll see — is dividing Americans along racial lines.

You’ll recall that when Mitt Romney was running for president in 2012, then vice-president Biden told a mostly black audience that the Republican Party is “going to put you all back in chains" with their economic policies.

Last year, he launched into a relentless attack on the state of Georgia, arguing that it had instituted new voting laws that brought racist Jim Crow into the 21st century. It wasn’t true, but when you’re Joe Biden pandering to a black audience, what’s telling the truth got to do with anything?