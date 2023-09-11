More than a few times, President Biden has said that he never talked to his son Hunter about Hunter’s business. Even before he was president, in September 2019, he said, “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.” He has repeated some version of that often since.

If that’s true, that would probably make Joe Biden the only father in the entire United States who hasn’t at some point said to his grownup son, “How’s your job coming along? You like what you’re doing?” Or maybe even, “And while we’re on the subject, what exactly are you doing?” And if that father read in the papers that his son was making millions of dollars amid accusations he was involved in shady business dealings, there’s a near 100 percent chance that the father would ask his son, “What the heck is going on?”

But if we are to believe him, Joe Biden never asked any of those questions. I don’t like calling a president of the United States a liar, so let’s just say that his story is very hard to believe.

And now the saga of what did Joe know about Hunter’s businesses and when did he know it has taken a new turn. The Southeastern Legal Foundation has sued the National Archives and Records Administration under the Freedom of Information Act, calling on the agency to release more than 5,000 emails sent by Biden when he was vice president — using the fake names of robinware456@gmail.com, JRBWare@gmail.com, and Robert.L.Peters@pci.gov.

This raises a few questions: Why would the vice president of the United States use made-up names attached to private email addresses apparently designed to get around searches of government records? Which raises a related question: What’s he hiding?