A few years back I came up with a plan to combat the kind of liberal bias that makes its way into the mainstream media. I said that we need an affirmative action plan for the smallest minority in America’s newsrooms — conservative journalists.

I made very clear that I didn’t want those conservative journalists infusing the news with conservative bias to balance liberal bias. I said I want conservatives to check their biases at the door, before they walked into the newsroom. I wanted the same of liberal journalists.

But what was needed, I said, was a “conservative perspective” in the newsroom. So when controversial issues popped up — stories about abortion, for instance — there’d be conservative journalists whose views would be taken into account and hopefully that would get liberal journalists to look inward, to search for their biases — and then eliminate them.

It never happened, of course, because as I heard many times when I wrote and talked about bias in the news, “When people complain about bias in the news, that proves only one thing — that they’re the one with bias” — and that, “Bias is in the eye of the beholder.”

I have no problem acknowledging that sometimes that’s true. But a lot of the time it provides a convenient excuse for journalists to go about their business without even the slightest bit of self-reflection.

Which brings us to the Durham report on the FBI’s Russia collusion probe of the 2016 Donald Trump presidential campaign…