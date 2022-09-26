Jumping Off the Crazy Train Before It Pulls Into the Station at Loserville
If they had a Mount Rushmore for shameless politicians, Don Bolduc would be on it.
If they had a Mount Rushmore for shameless politicians who, without a hint of embarrassment, will say anything to get elected whether or not they actually believe what they’re telling voters, then the face of New Hampshire Republican Don Bolduc would be on it.
Bolduc is a retired Army general who is running for a U.S. Senate seat in New Hampshire and who…
