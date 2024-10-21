Two weeks before Election Day … and Kamala Harris has a problem with men, or more precisely, with winning over voters who are men. Donald Trump has the same problem with women.

In 2020, Trump had a 5-point advantage among men. This year his lead has widened to a 10-point advantage, according to a Wall Street Journal poll. And President Biden’s 12-point lead among women voters has become a 13-point lead for Harris.

According to one news report, “The gender gap has come to define a deadlocked presidential race, with a galvanized group of women voting for Harris because of her support for abortion rights and Trump wooing men with uber-masculine rhetoric. The split has affected the candidates’ media strategies and how they frame the issues most important to voters in the final weeks of the campaign.”

Which brings us to Kamala Harris’s particular problem with black men. A New York Times/Siena College poll found that 20-percent black men say they support Donald Trump. And a WSJ poll of battleground states had Trump winning 24-percent of the vote among black men.

Those numbers are far higher than any GOP presidential candidate has won in many decades — and it raises the possibility that it could shatter the Democratic Party’s traditional voting coalition, which they need to win presidential elections.