Remember when Republicans used to trash Democrats for playing the victim card? Remember when the very word “victim” was practically synonymous with whiny and weak?

Women were victims of toxic masculinity, we were told. People of color were victims of systemic racism. Left-wing college kids were victims of words and ideas that made them feel threatened.

Republicans wanted no part of that.

They weren’t whiny and weak like those sensitive lefties. Republicans didn’t wilt because somebody said something they didn’t like. Republicans weren’t crybabies.

At least that was the theory.