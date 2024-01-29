I don’t know about you but I’m getting tired of hearing about what a dictator Donald Trump would be if he wins in November.

Don’t take that to mean that I’m a fan of the Donald. I’m not. Or that I’m considering voting for Joe Biden. That’s not happening, ever. I’ll write in Minnie Mouse for president before I’d vote for either of those two yutzes. Look it up.

But they say the best indicator of how someone will behave in the future is to examine how he behaved in the past. So let’s take a stroll down memory lane and that should (but won’t) put an end to liberal fears about how Trump will channel Mussolini or Hitler if he wins.

If Trump really were a dictator he would have built a wall 100 feet high all along the southern border — and would have done it no matter how many left-wing cupcakes were against it. A dictator would have made Mexico pay for the wall — or face a whole bunch of nasty consequences.

A dictator would never have put up with journalists who were bashing him all day long. They’d be in jail. Or worse. Jim Acosta would be doing 25 to life at the Supermax prison in Colorado.

And exactly how many political “enemies” did Donald Trump order Steve Bannon to assassinate? Right, zero. That’s not how dictators roll, is it?