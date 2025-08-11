A week after United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down and left bleeding on a Manhattan sidewalk last December 4, Axios ran a poll asking 1,000 registered voters a question that, ten years ago, would have been unthinkable: Was the killing “justifiable” or at least “somewhat justifiable”?

Seventeen percent said yes.

Seventeen percent of Americans thought it was okay — or at least somewhat okay — to shoot an unarmed man in the back because he ran a major corporation. But that’s not even the worst of it. Among voters aged 18 to 29, a staggering 41 percent said the murder was acceptable or somewhat acceptable.