Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, a liberal Democrat, doesn’t like Donald Trump — and Donald Trump doesn’t like JB Pritzker. And while we’re at it … water is wet and the sky is blue.

The other day, after Trump said he might deploy federal troops to Chicago to fight crime, Pritzker, flanked by an array of city leaders, went on camera and said that Trump was “searching for ways to lay the groundwork to circumvent our democracy, militarize our cities and end elections.”

And to make sure Mr. Trump got the message, Pritzker told the president to stay out of Chicago — “You are not wanted here nor needed here.”

I know you’ll be shocked to learn that Mr. Trump was not happy with that. And since the Illinois governor isn’t exactly slim, Trump took aim at Pritzker’s weight, saying that the governor “ought to spend more time in the gym.”