Donald Trump holds a dubious record — one, given his personality, he might actually be proud of. He’s the only U.S. president impeached twice, though never convicted in the Senate. And if Democrats take the House in November, there’s a decent chance he’ll break his own record and get impeached a third time. And knowing Trump, he just might be proud of that, too.

But before they go after Trump, House Democrats have another target in mind: Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem. They’re already making threats.