In case it matters, I’m a capitalist. I don’t begrudge anybody for wanting to make as much money as he or she can, as long as everything is kosher.

So I have no problem with Juan Soto’s decision to leave the Yankees and sign with the Mets for a reported $765 million over 15 years. As a Yankee fan it troubles me, but that’s my problem, not Mr. Soto’s.

Soto’s contract is the largest in professional sports history. So yes, by any reasonable standard, the amount of money Soto will be making for playing a game that kids play for nothing, makes your head spin.

And with apologies to Garret Morris who played the fictional Chico Escuela on Saturday Night Live — “Baseball been berry berry good” to the 26-year old Dominican.

All that said, here’s a question: Can you name any other occupation, where you could fail 70 percent of the time, and still be considered a roaring success.

Neither can I.

Yet in baseball, if you bat .300 you’re a star. For non- baseball fans, 300 means you were on track to get 300 hits for every 1000 times at bat. Or 30 hits for every 100 times at bat. Or 3 hits for every 10 times at bat. Which means, you failed to get a hit 7 out of every 10 times at bat.

Imagine if you were a surgeon and you failed 70 percent of the time. Or an airline pilot. Or a plumber for that matter. Only in baseball does a 30 percent success rate make you a roaring success and a multi-millionaire.

Before we go on, for the record, Soto — a genuine super star who has been called a perennial MVP — has a lifetime batting average of .285 — which means he failed to get a hit — not 70 percent of his times at bat — but 71.5 percent of his times at bat. Just sayin’.