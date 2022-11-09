Midterm Mayhem
Episode 17 of "The No BS Zone" with Bernie Goldberg and John Daly
Welcome to episode 17 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly. Today, the two review the surprising results of the 2022 midterm elections.
The holidays are coming up. Why not gift a Bernard Goldberg membership to a friend or family member?
Editor’s note: if you want to leave a question for this Friday's Q&A, please do so in the comment sec…
Watch with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.