“The Democratic Party is hemorrhaging voters long before they even go to the polls.”

That’s not from some conservative op-ed or a right-wing think tank. That’s straight from The New York Times — a publication not exactly known for sounding the alarm on behalf of the Republican Party. According to the Times, Democrats have lost voter registration ground to Republicans in all 30 states that track party affiliation. Every single one. From 2020 to 2024, the GOP gained a net advantage of 4.5 million voters.

Four and a half million.

That’s not a blip. That’s not a rounding error. That’s a political exodus. And the party of Roosevelt and Kennedy still can’t seem to figure out why.

Now, if you ask the Trump-loathing partisans, they’ll tell you it’s because Democrats are too soft. They don’t fight dirty enough. They don’t stand up to Trump like they should. That’s the narrative: be tougher, louder, meaner. As if becoming a slightly less entertaining version of Trump is going to win over swing voters in Pennsylvania.

But here’s the truth that too many on the left refuse to say out loud: The Democratic Party didn’t just shift. It lurched left. And millions of Americans — not MAGA diehards, not the QAnon crowd, but everyday, mainstream, previously reliable Democratic voters — have had enough.