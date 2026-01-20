Hi All!

Next week, we’ll be recording episode #100 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone. It will drop on the morning of Wednesday, January 28 (on this website, YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts).

The help celebrate the milestone, we’ll be featuring a special guest-host: YOU!

Well, kind of…

I’ll be taking and answering your questions for the entire episode. You can ask me anything, including from my time at CBS News, Fox News, and HBO Real Sports. Personal questions are fine too (unless they’re about my bank account numbers, or something of that nature).

You’ll need to be a paid subscriber to submit a question. If you already are one (and enjoy full access to this website), great! If not, you can upgrade to a paid subscription by clicking on the button below:

Please submit your question (just one) between now and Tuesday, January 27 at 5pm ET (that’s the cutoff time). We’ll remind you again next week.

There are two ways to submit a question…

Either:

Leave your question in the comment section under this post (I won’t read any of them beforehand).

OR

Send your question in a private-message to John A. Daly. (To do this, click here, then click the “Message” button, then compose and send your question to John).

Like I said, I won’t be screening any of the questions ahead of time. John Daly will collect them, and then ask me each one while we’re recording the podcast. All I ask of you is that you try to keep your question relatively short.

That’s it! I look forward to answering your questions on next week’s episode of the No BS Zone podcast.

