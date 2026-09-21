At the GOP convention in Dallas earlier this month, Vice President JD Vance pretty much summed up the Republican strategy for the midterms — and it comes down to this: Whatever you think of us … the other side is worse.

Here’s how he put it: “It’s the party of common sense beating the party of the crazies.”

Democrats probably wouldn’t take issue with that — except they think theirs is the party of common sense and Republicans are the crazies.

Vance, along with everybody else, knows that things look bleak for Republicans as the midterms approach. The president’s party almost always loses seats in Congress — and this time around, the Mr. Trump’s approval numbers are at record lows.

So what Vance is trying to do by telling voters that they’re taking a great big chance if they vote for Democrats … is try to minimize what looks like the inevitable damage. Online prediction markets says Democrats have an almost 90 percent chance of taking control of the House — and a better than 50 percent chance to winning the Senate.