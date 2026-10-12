It’s not a good idea to tell people how they should feel. It makes it sound like you’re the smart one and they’re not bright enough to understand what’s best for them. It’s true in life in general — and especially true in politics.



People feel the way they feel, and all the blue-sky stuff presidents tell them isn’t going to change that.

Joe Biden, a man who’d been around politics since Moses was in short pants, should have understood this. He didn’t. And, as they say, the rest is history.

During his four years in the White House, Mr. Biden repeatedly told the American people that the economy was strong — not simply strong, but that the United States was enjoying one of the strongest economic recoveries in its history.

“America now has the strongest growth, the lowest inflation rate of any major economy in the world,” he said.

“We have the fastest growing economy in the world, the world, the world.”

And near the end of his presidency: “We’re leaving the next President with an inflation rate that’s near 2 percent and an economy stronger than ever.”

There was just one problem: That’s not how millions of Americans felt about the economy.