Democrats and Republicans don’t agree on much these days — on hardly anything, actually. If one side says it raining, the other side says let’s go to the beach — and don’t forget the sunscreen.

But now the two sides have finally found common ground.

It’s Donald Trump’s preliminary deal with Iran — the MOU … the memorandum of understanding.

Virtually every Democrat — and a sizable chunk of Trump’s base — seem to agree on one thing: the deal stinks.

Think about that for a moment. The Mullahs in Tehran have accomplished what no American politician could. They’ve brought Democrats and Republicans together.

Who would’ve thought Iran would become the great unifier?