Hi Everyone!

Thanks to all of you who’ve submitted questions for episode #100 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone. I’m looking forward to answering them. We’ll be recording the episode some time tomorrow (Tuesday 1/27), so there’s still a little time left to submit your question! (Please get it to us some time tonight).

Remember, you can ask me about anything, including from my time at CBS News, Fox News, and HBO Real Sports. Personal questions are fine too (unless they’re about my bank account numbers, or something of that nature).

The episode will drop this Wednesday (on this website, YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts).

You’ll need to be a paid subscriber to submit a question. If you already are one (and enjoy full access to this website), great! If not, you can upgrade to a paid subscription by clicking on the button below:

Upgrade to paid!

There are two ways to submit a question…

Either:

Leave your question in the comment section under this post (I won’t read any of them beforehand).

OR

Send your question in a private-message to John A. Daly. (To do this, click here, then click the “Message” button, then compose and send your question to John).

Like I said, I won’t be screening any of the questions ahead of time. John Daly will collect them, and then ask me each one while we’re recording the podcast. All I ask of you is that you try to keep your question relatively short.

That’s it! I look forward to answering your questions on this week’s episode of the No BS Zone podcast.

Share