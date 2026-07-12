RIP Senator Lindsey Graham
(July 9, 1955 – July 11, 2026)
We here at BernardGoldberg.com were saddened to hear of the unexpected passing of Senator Lindsey Graham. RIP.
We offer our condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and staff.
We’ve opened the comment section below for anyone interested in weighing in with their thoughts.
I would encourage anyone interested to view Senator Graham’s recent interview with Bill O’Reilly on the Do It Live podcast. As one of his final interviews, that conversation may serve as a fitting conclusion to the senator’s many years of public service.
He was a great public servant. Ave atque vale.