Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

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Samuel Stinson's avatar
Samuel Stinson
14m

I would encourage anyone interested to view Senator Graham’s recent interview with Bill O’Reilly on the Do It Live podcast. As one of his final interviews, that conversation may serve as a fitting conclusion to the senator’s many years of public service.

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George Shay's avatar
George Shay
18m

He was a great public servant. Ave atque vale.

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