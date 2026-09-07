All 435 House seats, along with 33 seats in the Senate, will be up for grabs in the midterm elections. Donald Trump’s name will not be on any of those ballots. Not a single one.

And yet just about every Democrat will be running against him.

Midterm elections are a report card on how the president is doing — and voters almost always decide the president, any president, isn’t doing a good enough job. That’s why the president’s party almost always loses seats in Congress.

And as the midterms approach, this president’s report card doesn’t look very good. Most Americans give him low marks on just about everything. His approval numbers are under water on foreign policy, on healthcare, on immigration and on the economy, the single most important issue in this and most elections. And then there’s the war the president said would be over in a few weeks.

So 2026 isn’t exactly shaping up to be a banner year for the GOP.

But Democrats have problems of their own.